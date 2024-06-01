Jorge Mateo’s 2-run double lifts Orioles to another comeback win, 3-1 over Rays

BALTIMORE — Over the final five months of last season, Jorge Mateo was by far the worst hitter in baseball.

The Orioles infielder hit .179 with a paltry .472 OPS. The next-worst hitter with at least 250 plate appearances during that stretch posted an OPS nearly 80 points better. Mateo was reduced to a platoon role during his struggles, and as he whiffed chasing slider after slider outside the zone, it was difficult at times to understand why he was in the Orioles’ lineup.

Now, it’s hard to imagine a lineup without his name in it.

Mateo on Friday night lined a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning to lead the Orioles to a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Mateo’s clutch swing followed one by Austin Hays, who smacked a pinch-hit single to tie the game, to deliver a victory in the club’s first game against the Rays this season.

With their 17th comeback win, the Orioles tied the Philadelphia Phillies for the most in baseball this year.

The three-run sixth was more than enough for Baltimore’s pitching staff. The group took a blow earlier in the day, as general manager Mike Elias announced starters John Means and Tyler Wells would undergo elbow surgery and miss the remainder of the season. Elias expressed confidence in the strength of his pitching staff, and it proved him right Friday.

Albert Suárez pitched five innings of one-run ball in his second start back in the Orioles’ rotation. Relievers Cionel Pérez, Yennier Cano, Danny Coulombe, Jacob Webb and Craig Kimbrel combined to pitch four scoreless innings to finish the game. Kimbrel slammed the door by retiring the side in order in the ninth for the 430th save of his career, moving him into sole possession of fifth place on MLB’s all-time list.

Mateo opened the season in a platoon role, mostly starting against left-handed pitchers. With Gunnar Henderson playing shortstop every day and Jordan Westburg’s emergence, playing time was difficult to come by. When top prospect Jackson Holliday was promoted, it appeared likely that Mateo’s days as a platoon player were also numbered.

But Holliday struggled in his first taste of the big leagues and was optioned back to Triple-A in late April. In the five weeks since, Mateo has seized the opportunity — playing plus defense at second base, taking consistent at-bats and running the bases like a dirty dog being chased by a man with a hose — to earn a near-everyday role.

Before this season, Mateo was a career .223 hitter with a .634 OPS since debuting in 2020. This year, the 28-year-old is hitting .245 with a .753 OPS. In 267 plate appearances across 2023’s final five months, Mateo totaled only 12 extra-base hits and zero homers over the fence. He already has 16 hits for extra bases in 122 plate appearances this season.

Baltimore is 36-19 and 10-3 against the AL East. The Orioles are 1 1/2 games back of the American League East-leading New York Yankees (39-19), who play on the West Coast late Friday night.

A win Saturday or Sunday would extend the Orioles’ streak of avoiding series losses against the AL East to 19. The last time Baltimore dropped a divisional series was in April 2023.

The Orioles went 21-46 against Tampa Bay (28-30) during the first four years of the Elias era, including 1-18 in 2021. They are 9-5 versus the Rays over the past two seasons.

____