Jorge Masvidal wants to break Conor McGregor’s face before he ‘overdoses on cocaine’

Jorge Masvidal is still gunning for a fight with Conor McGregor.

Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) and McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) have traded barbs on numerous occasions and “Gamebred” thinks a fight between them would be the biggest in UFC history.

McGregor is yet to return from his leg break which he suffered in July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier, but is clearly not short of options for his comeback. Masvidal, who’s dropped his past three in a row, sees McGregor as easy money.

“Before this guy overdoses on cocaine and then the fight never happens and I don’t get to make all that easy money, I just want to break Conor’s face,” Masvidal said in an interview with BLOCK ASSET. “Let’s get that paycheck, let’s get that out of the way, sell the most pay-per-views ever before this guy does harm to himself or somebody else, and I just like boom, get that check real quick cause I got kids, right? I need the f*cking money.”

If not McGregor, Masvidal said he’s down to fight Gilbert Burns, who recently issues a respectful callout.

“Also, if I can’t get Conor I’m thinking probably Gilbert,” Masvidal said. “Gilbert’s a good fight for me. I like him as a fighter because he comes to fight. He comes in to either submit a guy or knock a guy the f*ck out. We’re gonna give the fans a f*cking bloody fight if that goes down.”

Masvidal is coming off a decision loss to arch rival Colby Covington at UFC 272 in March, which has spilt over to after the fight. Masvidal is facing charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief after an alleged assault of Covington outside a Miami steakhouse on March 23 and is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 31.

The former two-time title challenger is hoping he can compete before the end of the year.

“I would love to be there in December,” Masvidal said. “It’s a strong possibility, November-December. Definitely going to fight this year no matter what. I don’t want to talk too much about it, but as you know, I got some little problems and stuff that I got to deal with, but I’m gonna be in there. I’m in it to win it. I’m at the gym, I’m training, I’m working on new things, I’m working on all things.”