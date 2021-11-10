Jorge Masvidal out of UFC 269 fight vs. Leon Edwards

The highly anticipated grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards will have to wait.

On Wednesday, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell announced Masvidal’s withdrawal from UFC 269 through broadcast partner ESPN and cited an undisclosed injury as the reason for the change to the Dec. 11 event.

An additional person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the withdrawal to MMA Junkie on Wednesday but asked to remain anonymous.

With Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 12-8 UFC) out, it’s unclear whether or not Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) will remain on the card against a different opponent or be removed.

Masvidal, 36, looked to rebound from two title opportunity losses against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 and UFC 261. He racked up three consecutive wins against Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz to earn his initial shot at the title, which was taken on days’ notice.

Related

Jorge Masvidal expects Colby Covington to 'burn' MMA Masters after UFC 268 loss After loss, Colby Covington turns attention to Jorge Masvidal: 'Let me be the one who ends his career'

Edwards, 30, has been on a tear through the welterweight division since losing to current champion Usman in 2015. The Jamaica-born U.K. fighter has secured nine victories without a loss, the second-longest streak in the division behind the champion. Most recently, Edwards defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 263 by unanimous decision.

The beef between Edwards and Masvidal stems from a March 2019 incident backstage in London. After Edwards chirped Masvidal during a post-fight interview, the two engaged in an altercation. Masvidal hit and bloodied Edwards with a combination of punches, which led him to coining the phrase “three-piece and a soda.”

UFC 269 takes place Saturday, Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on

With the change, the UFC 269 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier – for lightweight title

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena – for women’s bantamweight title

Leon Edwards vs. TBA

Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France

Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva

Story continues

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Andre Muniz

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)