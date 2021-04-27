Jorge Masvidal says Kamaru Usman knockout was beautiful technique: ‘I read the information wrong’

After suffering a devastating knockout loss at UFC 261, Jorge Masvidal says he was impressed by the shot that ended his night.

Not necessarily known as a striker, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman landed a massive right hand that left Masvidal unconscious before he even hit the floor in the second round of their pay-per-view headliner.

Masvidal (35-14 MMA, 12-7 UFC) says Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) set up the blow with absolute perfection, and he thought he needed to be defending a takedown rather than a massive right hand.

“I look at it, and I’m like ‘Wow, perfect timing,'” Masvidal said on the latest edition of “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.” “That misleading – I thought he was going in for a shot, and when I realized it wasn’t a shot, it was too late. I was throwing my check left hook, but it was already too late. I read the information wrong, so he sold it to me beautifully, and that’s why he got those results.”

The unexpected ending to the contest sealed Usman’s status as UFC champion, and the titleholder tried to bury the hatchet with his recent rival with an embrace of respect at the end of the contest. Masvidal said that as an admitted fan of violence, he has to tip his cap to Usman.

“In that moment right there, I am a fan because I love the sport so much, and it was just beautiful technique,” Masvidal said.

Two days after the contest, Masvidal said he’s physically fine. With just a little more than six minutes of cagetime in the bout, he didn’t suffer any longterm damage and is anxious to get back to work. However, after the first knockout of his career, Masvidal said he won’t rush back to the cage.

But make no mistake – he will be back to work, hopefully before the end of the year, and he’s not ruling out another run to the title.

“There were definitely some bad moments and some good moments that came out of that fight,” Masvidal said. “I’m just ready for what’s next, you know?

“I’m 36 years old. I still feel good. I still can push myself in the gym and not be overwhelmed, even by the young guys, so why not give it another run, you know?”