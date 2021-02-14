Jorge Masvidal questions Kamaru Usman’s call for rematch: ‘Who is this guy fooling?’

It didn’t take long for Jorge Masvidal to respond to Kamaru Usman.

The former UFC title challenger and “BFM” champion Masvidal (35-14 MMA, 12-7 UFC) took to social media on Sunday to fire back at Usman (18-1 MMA, 13-0 UFC), who defended his UFC welterweight belt at UFC 258 on Saturday, stopping Gilbert Burns by TKO in the third round of the main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

After the fight, Usman had plenty to say about Masvidal, who he beat by unanimous decision in a grudge match at UFC 251 in July.

“I’m going to put him in a coffin this time,” Usman told reporters at the post-fight press conference. “He don’t want that fight. He don’t want that fight. I guarantee he don’t want that fight. I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t want it. Have I lied up here yet? Have I lied to you guys yet about anything? Nothing. I said what I wanted to do, and that’s what I’m going to do. We’ll see if it materializes.”

Masvidal accepted the UFC 251 with Usman on short-notice, replacing Burns, who had tested positive for COVID-19. Masvidal was the original opponent for Usman, but Burns stepped in when the negotiations failed.

Usman wants to put Masvidal away inside the distance with no excuses, he said, but “Gamebred” questions Usman’s ability to deliver (via Twitter):

Game plan to putting me in a “coffin” hug and toe stomp 😂😂 who is this guy fooling? He 👃🏿’s #theresurrection https://t.co/Yh3N1ZgQTY pic.twitter.com/j6DiqOgOtx — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 14, 2021

Masvidal hasn’t fought since losing to Usman. It’s uncertain if that rematch will come to fruition next for both fighters, but UFC president Dana White seemed open to the potential rematch at the UFC 258 post-fight press conference.