Jorge Masvidal: Nate Diaz is a dog, ‘You literally got to kill that dude’ (UFC 244 video)

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal UFC 244 post-fight

At the UFC 244 post-fight press conference, Jorge Masvidal discussed the fight with Nate Diaz for the BMF belt after his victory at the UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden.

Though Masvidal was winning all three rounds by most accounts when the fight was stopped, he continued to show his respect for Diaz, knowing that his opponent wasn't going to quit. "He's a f---ing dog. You literally have to kill that dude."

