Jorge Masvidal is training Jake Paul for fight against Ben Askren

Jake Paul will have a secret weapon when he takes on Ben Askren in a boxing match in April. Paul has enlisted Jorge Masvidal to train him for the fight, according to TMZ.

It’s an intentional choice by Paul. Masvidal famously knocked out Askren in just five seconds during a UFC match in 2019.

Masvidal used a flying knee against Askren. While that move won’t be allowed in a boxing match, Masvidal appears to be teaching Paul a modified fist version. In a video posted to Paul’s Instagram page, Paul bragged to Masvidal that he was “going to beat your time,” suggesting he’s going to knock out Askren in under five seconds.

Jake Paul and Ben Askren will fight April 17

Askren and Paul will go head-to-head in an eight round boxing match April 17. The fight comes months after Paul defeated former NBA guard Nate Robinson in a boxing match in November. That fight was widely mocked by professional boxers and analysts.

April’s fight will be a massive step up for Paul. Askren has years of wrestling and MMA experience. His fight against Paul in April will mark the first time Askren has stepped into a boxing ring, however.

Prior to agreeing to take on Askren, Paul called out Conor McGregor. If Paul can defeat Askren, it could give Paul some legitimacy in his quest to fight McGregor.

More from Yahoo Sports: