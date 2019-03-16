Jorge Masvidal flattens Darren Till with vicious second-round KO in UFC London main event

Jorge Masvidal KOs Darren Till at UFC London

Jorge Masvidal silenced London on Saturday after he laid waste to home country favorite Darren Till in the main event from UFC Fight Night in the United Kingdom.

It was a deafening shot as Masvidal connected with a left hook that knocked Till stiff as he fell motionless to the canvas as referee Marc Goddard rushed into stop the fight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prior to the finish, Till and Masvidal engaged in a back and forth war that looked like it might turn into an instant classic.

Following an accidental groin strike that actually started the fight, Till was ultra aggressive coming after Masvidal and he connected with a well-timed straight left hand down the middle that dropped the American Top Team fighter to the canvas.

Till followed up with an attempt to get his own knockout but Masvidal was quick to recover as he got back to his feet and just smiled at the Liverpool native.

From there on out it was an absolute slugfest as Till looked to use his size and power to bully his way to victory but Masvidal was having none of it.

With each passing minute, Masvidal was able to get his timing and counter shots down while he cracked Till with several punches and a few stinging kicks to the body as well. Till responded with a smirk of his own as he kept coming back with his own power punches in return.

As the second round got underway, Masvidal was settling into a rhythm every time that Till would surge forward trying to overwhelm him on the feet. Masvidal’s speed was definitely giving Till trouble as he was focused on the knockout and then failed to realize the kind of power his opponent could generate.

Story continues

The end game during an exchange where Till was moving forward and Masvidal unleashed a huge combination that culminated in a left hook the absolutely demolished the British slugger. Till was already unconscious before he even crashed to the canvas as Goddard rushed into stop the carnage before things got even worse.

Masvidal walked away and celebrated his handiwork after getting back on track after a long layoff between fights and then returning with a jaw-dropping knockout against Till.

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1107056653105590273

The end came at 3:05 into the second round.

“I need that belt wrapped around my waist,” Masvidal said after the win. “The dude only has one loss and that was to the champ. I need that belt wrapped around my waist.”

It’s a huge win for Masvidal, who came into the fight off two losses and more than a year away from the cage.

Now he’s going to take a massive jump up in the rankings after knocking out the No. 3 ranked fighter in the world while making a huge statement to anybody and everybody in the welterweight division in the UFC.