Jorge Masvidal doesn’t think Conor McGregor fight ever happens: ‘He’s scared sh*tless’

Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal, despite its lucrative potential, is unlikely to happen, according to the latter.

“He’s never mentioned my name,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie Radio on Monday. “He’s never addressed me, only to say like stupid things or something, but he’s never addressed a fight with me or something because he is scared sh*tless.

“If we can’t get him to get into the cage with a guy he’s convinced he can beat, what the f*ck will make him get in the cage with me?”

McGregor was scheduled to return on June 29 against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in Las Vegas. However, he withdrew from the fight due to a broken toe. McGregor is expected to fight later this year.

Masvidal thinks the possibility of a fight against McGregor is slim to none. ‘Gamebred’, who returns to action on July 6 in a boxing match against Nate Diaz, thinks the McGregor sees him as a nightmare stylistic matchup.

“He knows that I’m not going to take him down. I’m not going to smother him or look for a submission,” Masvidal said. “I’m going to beat the f*ck out of him. From when that bell rings until it ends, I’m going to beat the crap out of him standing. He knows with Nate Diaz, he got his ass whooped in the first one and in the second one (I thought) he lost as well. I can’t really stand much Nate Diaz, but you can’t take it from him. He beat Conor’s ass rounds two-and-a-half and up, Round 3, 4, 5. He beat the crap out of Conor and this guy couldn’t do nothing to me. Even when (Nate) landed a punch on me, it was like a f*cking mosquito bite for me. I walked right through that thing and gave him some heat and put him down.

“I think Conor analyzes those things and thinks, ‘Man, this dude is as mean as he looks and athletic. I want no part of this guy. He’s going to take me out of the game the way I don’t want to be taken out.”

Despite thinking the fight will never come to fruition, Masvidal still thinks a fight with McGregor would be a blockbuster if it were to happen.

“The UFC has tried to make this fight happen and Conor doesn’t want it,” Masvidal said. “He doesn’t want the damn fight. He never mentions my name, but we’re the biggest fight possible. You think Michael Chandler sells more than me vs. Conor? Nobody in their right mind thinks that. … I’m one of the biggest pay-per-view draws of the UFC in the last five six years. Of course we’d break record, but this guy won’t do it. … In my future, I don’t see this fight happening unless I run into him at a parking lot.”

Masvidal returns July 6 to battle Nate Diaz in a boxing match at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The bout will stream on Fanmio pay-per-view. The

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie