Jorge Masvidal: Conor McGregor came back because USADA is gone, ‘was clearly on some sh*t’

Jorge Masvidal accuses Conor McGregor of using performance-enhancing drugs during his time away.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) returns in a welterweight bout against Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) in the UFC 303 headliner June 29 in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

McGregor will compete for the first time since breaking his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He proceeded to remove himself from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug-testing pool, and only re-entered this past October – the same time the UFC announced their split with USADA. The UFC’s anti-doping partnership with USADA officially ended Jan. 1, 2024.

USADA CEO Travis Tygart claimed that the relationship between USADA and the UFC soured due to the UFC not wanting McGregor to comply with the mandatory rule of six months testing before he returns to competition, which UFC executive vice president and chief business officer Hunter Campbell vehemently denied. As of 2024, sample collections are conducted by Drug Free Sport International, with administration and sanctioning overseen independently by Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD).

Masvidal thinks the whole situation is fishy.

“They both look for ways to quit, so who’s going to quit first, right?” Masvidal told the “TimboSugarShow” podcast on McGregor vs. Chandler. “How much juice is Conor on, too?

“That’s another question, because that motherf*cker had to wait till USADA left to come back and compete with all of us. While all of us have been training and getting tested, this motherf*cker was clearly on some sh*t as we can see by his f*cking movie.”

Masvidal ultimately picked McGregor to get his hand raised in his return.

“I think I lean towards Conor, but it’s not really set in stone,” Masvidal said. “Half of them tweets, he’s out of his mind. You know, cocaine’s a hell of a drug because he be writing some sh*t that makeundefined no damn sense.”

