Jorge Masvidal calls out Conor McGregor: 'I want to break his face'

Jorge Masvidal, fresh off his record five-second knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239, is feeling plenty confident.

During an interview on the Dan Le Betard Show on Thursday, Masvidal set his sights high for his next fight. He has his eyes on either current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman or some guy named Conor McGregor as his next opponent. You may have heard of him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I want McGregor, man," Masvidal said. "I want to break his face.”

Though he is never far from the headlines, McGregor has not fought in the UFC since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October. Masvidal, 34, is keenly aware that getting McGregor back in the Octagon will be lucrative for both fighters.

“I think that's an easy paycheck,” Masvidal said. “He's got these cash symbols written all over his face for me. I just don't see it going his way at all, if I'm honest with you."

Jorge Masvidal is riding high after his knockout of Ben Askren, the fastest knockout in UFC history. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

If the two were to square off, Masvidal says McGregor has shown one weakness that he has not. He believes McGregor, a former UFC champion at lightweight and featherweight, wouldn’t be much of a challenge, either.

"He taps," Masvidal said. "I have never tapped in my whole entire career. He's tapped a couple of times. That's backing down right there in my book. So, that's something that I've never done and I feel like I'd break him. It'd be an easy fight."

Whether it’s McGregor or Usman, Masvidal also thinks it would be smart for the UFC to capitalize on the momentum he created with his record-setting knockout of Askren last week.

“We've both got a hot name. Let's do it, let's just compete,” Masvidal said. “If not, let me just fight the champion already."

More from Yahoo Sports: