Jorge Masvidal calls for rematch with Kamaru Usman over Conor McGregor payday

Jorge Masvidal didn’t put up much of a fight in Saturday’s UFC 251 loss to Kamaru Usman.

But he’s ready for a rematch.

The UFC welterweight called for another shot at the champion on Tuesday in an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“I want that damn belt, and I'm stubborn,” Masvidal said. “And I know I'm better than Usman, and I want to prove it. I want to fight again.”

Usman dominated

Masvidal lost the bout at “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in a five-round decision. Usman maintained control of the entire fight, repeatedly clinching Masvidal against the cage while scoring numerous takedowns for his 12th straight win.

It was far from an exciting victory. But it was a decisive one delivered by one of the sport’s most dominant champions.

Despite being outmatched at "Fight Island," Jorge Masvidal is calling for another shot at the champ. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Why Masvidal might get another shot

Masvidal took the fight on short notice, filling in for Gilbert Burns, who pulled out of his match with Usman six days before the fight after testing positive for COVID-19. That fact and Masvidal’s drawing power could add up to Masvidal getting his wish.

It can be easily argued that Masvidal deserves another shot with a full training camp behind him. And after UFC 251 drew 1.3 million pay-per-views as one of the promotion’s most-watched events ever, there’s financial incentive for president Dana White to give him the green light.

White was pleased with Saturday’s outcome and credited Masvidal in the event’s success.

“Masvidal is a massive star,” White said, per MMA Fighting. “Obviously, Usman, the champion and a guy that we're all starting to realize is tough to beat and a great card underneath.

“It all came together perfectly. It was a major success. Everybody's healthy. It's all good. Literally not one negative thing that I could point out.”

So it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Masvidal to get another shot at Usman despite looking outmatched the first time around.

It’s a chance that Masvidal craves, even over the massive payday that would come with a potential bout against Conor McGregor.

“You can tell me that McGregor right now would make X, Y, Z dollars, the biggest pay-per-view you get in history, right, and I'm going to get paid forever,” Masvidal said. "I feel I'm getting compensated well enough now that if I keep making the right decisions I've been doing, this money is forever money. So it's not about money.”

