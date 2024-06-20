Jorge Masvidal blasts ‘cowards’ in Nate Diaz’s crew for attacking his coach in brawl

Jorge Masvidal vows to make Nate Diaz pay after his coach was tangled in a brawl.

All hell broke loose after the end of the Masvidal and Diaz’s press conference earlier this month in Anaheim, Calif., when Diaz refused another faceoff with Masvidal. The pair are scheduled to box July 6 in a Fanmio pay-per-view headliner at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Masvidal and Diaz’s teams exchanged words, leading to a brawl which Masvidal got caught up in. “Gamebred” took exception with Diaz’s team going after his coach.

“I definitely didn’t want my good friend and trainer – he’s an older man, it’s not he’s a young fighter, getting attacked by three guys,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie Radio. “That was never part of the script, but Nate and his crew are cowards. They went after a coach which is like below low blow.

“This is just f*cking pathetic. It really bothered me. I really want to f*cking take it out on Nate so, I’m just staying very under control and doing all the things I got to do to really f*cking hurt Nate, and hurt anybody that comes along with it.”

Masvidal recounted getting involved in the brawl himself.

“I didn’t know because I grabbed this f*cker by the hair, I thought it was some fat lesbian,” Masvidal recalled. “I grabbed him by the hair and I could have kneed his f*cking face in. Everyone knows I have decent knees, right? I could have kneed the living sh*t out of the guy but I didn’t because I’m thinking I’m going to go back to jail again. I just got out, I don’t need another case, I don’t need all this bullsh*t.

“So, I just take him off my coach and then I come to find out later as I do some digging, this guy is a f*cking pro fighter. So, you and your other two buddies attacked a f*cking coach that you guys know is my coach. If you want to go down that route, let’s go. I’m all for it. We’ll see what happens because I’m going to take care of business July 6. I’m going to put all this bullsh*t to the side but, I’m going to take care of business July 6 and then whatever else comes with it.”

