Fans flock to social media after Jorge Masvidal delivered fastest knockout in UFC history

Moments after Jorge Masvidal delivered the fastest knockout in UFC history, the sports world flocked to social media. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Jorge Masvidal made history on Saturday night, delivering a knockout blow out of the gate that nobody expected.

Masvidal, up against Ben Askren at UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, delivered a perfect flying knee instantly, knocking Askren out just five seconds into the fight. It marked the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Almost instantly, the sports world took to social media to share their excitement — and pure disbelief.

Naturally, Masvidal was in a tremendous mood after the fight.

