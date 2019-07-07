Fans flock to social media after Jorge Masvidal delivered fastest knockout in UFC history

Moments after Jorge Masvidal delivered the fastest knockout in UFC history, the sports world flocked to social media. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Jorge Masvidal made history on Saturday night, delivering a knockout blow out of the gate that nobody expected.

Masvidal, up against Ben Askren at UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, delivered a perfect flying knee instantly, knocking Askren out just five seconds into the fight. It marked the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Almost instantly, the sports world took to social media to share their excitement — and pure disbelief.

This man crazy your honor pic.twitter.com/XLGl6Kit9P — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) July 7, 2019

Wow! Just wow! I was really hoping to see more. Damn, that was scary, brutal, and a #1 contender worthy of a performance for Mr. 3Piece-N-Soda.#UFC239 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 7, 2019

What in the smoking hell https://t.co/mZpLjtfYyu — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) July 7, 2019

Story continues

OH MY GOODNESS IVE NEVER SEEN THAT BEFORE — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) July 7, 2019

This is the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/jICQKqkJJx — Anthony™️ (@AnthonyG729) July 7, 2019

It doesn't get much more brutal than this one, kiddies. And if you blinked, you missed it. https://t.co/4bgLTi7unG — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 7, 2019

That was the LUCKIEST strike in mma. #UFC239 — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) July 7, 2019

Fastest KO in @ufc history! Amazing job by @GamebredFighter , like I said before, you are a real fighter and as tough as anyone in this game. Winning consistently in the Octagon is much harder than people think,& it’s great to see a proven veteran being rewarded.Congrats! #UFC239 — Demian Maia (@demianmaia) July 7, 2019

Mike brown and masvidal told me last night at dinner he was gonna Start this fight with a flying knee and showed me video on Mike's phone of him practicing — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 7, 2019

Karma is a bitch @Benaskren. You made fun and asked for the photo of my face post KO, your friend got slept by my brother and now you got slept in 5 seconds. — Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) July 7, 2019

What did I just see!?!?? That boy meant he was coming out to sleep dude!!!!! @UFC thank you, thank you. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 7, 2019

Bro it’s got to be fastest knockout ever had. Masvidal with the win😳😳 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 7, 2019

I keep saying it over and over again.... Leave that man @GamebredFighter alone. #UFC239 — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) July 7, 2019

Naturally, Masvidal was in a tremendous mood after the fight.

Here is ⁦@GamebredFighter⁩ on his way to locker room pic.twitter.com/3EkvqozITw — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 7, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: