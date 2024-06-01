Jordyn Kee signs with Georgia basketball

ATHENS, Ga. —- Jordyn Kee, a consensus three-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 15 combo guard in the Class of 2024, has signed a letter-of-intent with the Georgia Bulldogs, head coach Mike White announced on Friday.

Kee helped The Sagemont School capture the 2024 Florida Class 2A state championship as a senior. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Lions, who finished 25-6. Kee recorded 16 double-digit scoring performances over 28 games, with a season-high 26 against Norland and 16 points and five assists in the state title tilt against Orlando Christian Prep.

A 6-4, 175-pound native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Kee played at Legacy Early College School in Greenville, S.C. as a junior when the Lions compiled a 16-9 record. As a sophomore, Kee averaged 14.4 points and 3.1 rebounds at Dillard High School Fort Lauderdale in 2021-22.

Kee is the eighth newcomer to sign with the Bulldogs this spring. He joins two freshmen and five transfers. Georgia is currently the only program in the nation with both its high school and transfers recruiting classes ranked in the top-10 by On3.com. The prep class is No. 9, while the transfer quintet is No. 6.

Georgia’s additional signees for the Bulldogs’ 2024-25 roster are:

• Frank Abson, a 6-9, 235-pound junior forward from Pompano Beach, Fla., who was named the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year after finishing No. 4 nationally in blocked shots last season at Appalachian State.

• Somto Cyril, a 6-10, 252-pound freshman center originally from Enugu, Nigeria, who has played with the Overtime Elite program in Atlanta for the past two seasons. He is ranked as high as the No. 42 recruit nationally by On3.com.

• RJ Godfrey, a 6-8, 228-pound junior forward from Suwanee, Ga., who was a two-time first-team all-state honoree at North Gwinnett High School and helped Clemson reach the “Elite Eight” of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

• Tyrin Lawrence, a 6-4, 200-pound graduate guard from Monticello, Ga., who scored 1,000 points during his career at Vanderbilt and averaged a team-high 14.6 ppg in SEC play for the Commodores last season.

• Dakota Leffew, a 6-5, 185-pound graduate guard from Jonesboro, Ga., who earned first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) honors last season after averaging 17.6 ppg as a senior at Mount St. Mary’s.

• De’Shayne Montgomery, a 6-4, 190-pound sophomore guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who won 2024 MAAC Rookie of the Year accolades and was named MAAC Rookie of the Week a school-record six times also playing for Mount St. Mary’s during 2023-24.

• Asa Newell, a 6-10, 215-pound freshman forward from Destin, Fla., who was ranked as the No. 12 prospect in Class of 2024 by ESPN.com, making him the Bulldogs’ second-highest ESPN recruit ever behind only Anthony Edwards.

Coach White enters his third season at Georgia looking to build upon the consistent momentum established since he arrived on campus. During the 2022-23 campaign, the Bulldogs upped their regular-season win total from the previous year by 10 victories, which represented the second biggest increase of any Power 6 program. Last season, Georgia earned its first postseason bid since 2017 and then advanced to the semifinals of the NIT. In the process, the Bulldogs posted their first 20-win season since 2016.