Jordyn Brooks surprised to be picked by Seahawks, eager to play with Bobby Wagner

Jordyn Brooks was making pasta at his home in the Dallas area when his phone rang. A family member alerted him of the call. As Brooks returned to the living room and answered the phone, he was surprised to hear that it was the Seahawks on the other end of the call.

"I hadn't talked to them since the Combine, so I wasn't really expecting them to pick me," Brooks shared via Zoom call Thursday night. "I'm forever grateful and excited to be in Seattle."

To a 20-something draft prospect fresh out of college, it's understandable why he took the Seahawks lack of communication as a sign they weren't interested. And yet, Seattle selected Brooks with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

That tells you the meeting went so well in Indianapolis that Seattle didn't have to worry about doing any more homework on Brooks from a personality standpoint. He checked all the boxes on that front and showed the Seahawks that he'd be a good fit. From there, it behooved Pete Carroll and John Schneider to limit contact with Brooks in order to keep other teams off the scent of Seattle's interest in the linebacker.

John Schneider shared that he wasn't even part of Brooks' Combine interview with Seattle due to a scheduling conflict with another NFL meeting. Still, Seattle's GM steered clear of the team's eventual first-rounder.

"At the Combine, I totally stayed away from him," Schneider said Thursday night. "I didn't talk to him at the Combine. I just evaluated all the different interviews."

According to Schneider, Seattle spent "a ton of time" with Brooks at the Senior Bowl. Reports were positive across the board, and everybody came away "very impressed."

Brooks had a second-round grade according to most draft analysts which helped the linebacker fly under the radar. That worked to Seattle's favor, except the Seahawks couldn't be completely sure that they were the only ones in on Brooks as a first-round pick.

"When people aren't talking about player, that's when you get pretty nervous," Schneider said. "Jordan was clearly one of those players."

While the pick surprised most Seahawks fans and draft experts alike, ESPN's Trey Wingo did indicate on the national TV broadcast that there were a few other clubs who were also keen on Brooks and did their best to keep that interest discreet.

Many will remain skeptical of the pick due to the random nature of the selection. Brooks, just like the 31 other players selected on Thursday night, is eager to prove his new team's faith in him is well-placed.

"I see myself with the style of play like Bobby Wagner," Brooks said. "We're kind of a similar build. I think I bring to the table just aggressiveness, passion, discipline. Those are some of my core values. The fans and the organization are getting a heck of a football player. I'm a linebacker, but I see myself as a football player who can do anything. I've got God-given ability that I've been blessed with. I feel like I can do anything and add a lot of value to the team."

