Jordyn Brooks, Jarran Reed questionable for Seahawks; Abraham Lucas out

The Seahawks have a couple of defensive starters listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (knee) are both up in the air as the Seahawks try to make it into the NFC playoffs. They need a win and a Packers loss in order to make it as a wild card team for the second straight season.

Brooks did not play last weekend, but did see some practice time this week. Reed has not missed a game this season, but missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. Friday's participation levels are not available yet.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee), defensive end Mario Edwards (knee), guard Phil Haynes (toe), and running back Kenny McIntosh (thumb) have been ruled out. Tackle Jason Peters (foot) and linebacker Nick Bellore (knee) are the team's other questionable players.