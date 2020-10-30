Jordyn Brooks frustrated after missing 2 games due to ankle sprain

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks missed two games with a knee sprain he suffered in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys but received significant playing time in the Seahawks’ 37-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. Despite getting his chance, Brooks stated that missing a mere two games so far in his rookie year was frustrating because he craved every opportunity to show his team what he can bring to the table.

“It was definitely frustrating,” Brooks told reporters. “Somebody that’s competitive as me, just wanting to get in there, wanting to get in there and prove yourself. But I’m all about timing, God’s timing. So I was patient with it, God saw me through it and, the time is now, so let’s get the ball rolling.”

Brooks played his first full game in Week 7 and made a few plays, including seven tackles (three solo and one for loss). The linebacker stated that he enjoyed being on the field for a complete game for the first time since his days at Texas Tech.

“I was just telling somebody in the locker room, that was my first game playing a full game since college, so it was fun just getting back out there on the field and make some plays,” Brooks said.

It is no exaggeration to say that the Seahawks defense has struggled immensely this season and dealing with injuries to key players certainly doesn’t help matters. However, Brooks expressed optimism for the defense down the stretch.

“I’m going to do everything I can to do my 1/11th on this defense to help us get to where I know we can be,” he said. “It’s just one step at a time, it’s still early in the season. That’s what keeps my hopes high about this defense getting to where we know we can be.”

Brooks will get another chance to prove himself when the Seahawks play the 49ers at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Related