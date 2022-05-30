Jordyn Brooks is defensive QB, injured RBs, bad offseason and other Seahawks news for Cardinals fans

We have completed another week in the offseason and it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Jordyn Brooks is new defensive QB

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals moved on from linebacker Jordan Hicks and second-year linebacker Zaven Collins is expected to be his replacement as the defense playcaller.

The Seahawks are going through a similar transition. After cutting Bobby Wagner, who signed with the Rams, Seattle is making Jordyn Brooks, entering his third season, the defensive playcaller.

Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny out to start OTAs

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks started OTAs without their top two running backs. Chris Carson continues to recover from the neck injury that ended his season, while Penny, who re-signed this offseason, has a hamstring injury.

Injuries have been the biggest issues in the careers of both backs.

Tyler Lockett wins Emmy

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Lockett, in addition to being a fantastic receiver for the Seahawks, has done some filmmaking work.

He won an Emmy for his NFL 360 documentary Black Wall Street.

Seahawks expected to be bad in 2022

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks are undergoing some major changes this offseason. They moved on from quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

They are not expected to be good.

In fact, ESPN says they had the worst offseason in the league and PFF projects them to be the worst team in the NFL.

DK Metcalf underappreciated

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Metcalf didn’t have a great year to follow up his incredible 2020. In fact, he is considered one of the more underappreciated players in the league.

