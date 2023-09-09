Jordyn Adams' first career RBI
Jordyn Adams hits a sacrifice fly to left field to cut the Angels' deficit to 2-1 against the Guardians in the bottom of the 4th inning
Jordyn Adams hits a sacrifice fly to left field to cut the Angels' deficit to 2-1 against the Guardians in the bottom of the 4th inning
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
In an effort to preserve the Pac-12, OSU and WSU filed a lawsuit against the conference. The way forward, though, is riddled with problems.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every Week 1 game, along with some DFS tips.
The 2023 NFL season has arrived! Here's everything you need to know for kickoff.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
The Blackhawks' rookie phenom gets most of the headlines, but who else should fantasy managers keep an eye on?
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every game on the Week 1 slate.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Let's break down every angle to help you put together a Week 1 NFL teaser.
Joe Burrow got paid.
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
Three years after life-saving surgery at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian is taking his Texas team to Tuscaloosa more grateful than ever.