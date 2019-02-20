Jordy Nelson “wasn’t happy” to leave Packers, but just wants to move on

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson is set to play at Lambeau Field in 2019, but not as often as he would have liked.

Nelson was released by the Packers last year and signed a two-year deal with the Raiders, who will pay a visit to Green Bay during the regular season. During a recent appearance on ESPN Wisconsin, Nelson was asked to revisit his feelings about his departure from the Packers after nine seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nelson asked if everyone could “just move on” before saying he would have played out his career with the team “in a perfect world.”

“I wasn’t happy. [I was] disappointed,” Nelson said via WTMJ. “There’s a small chance you could play your whole career in one place with one coach and one quarterback and one offense…when there’s that opportunity, no one wants to move their family halfway across the country.”

Nelson added that he’s “met a lot of great people” since joining the Raiders and he’ll try to join those people in putting together a road win in what may well be his final visit to Lambeau as an active player.