Jordy Nelson retires as a Packer

One of Green Bay’s most popular players is ending his career where it began.

Jordy Nelson officially retired as a Packer today, the team announced.

The Packers selected Nelson in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft and he spent a decade in Green Bay. He was a Pro Bowler in 2014 and then, after missing the entire 2015 season with a knee injury, won the league’s Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2016.

Nelson played 13 postseason games with the Packers and is the franchise postseason leader with 54 catches. One of the biggest games of his career came in Super Bowl XLV, when he caught nine passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Steelers.