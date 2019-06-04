Jordy Nelson to sign 1-day contract to officially retire with the Packers

After spending nearly a decade as Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target in Green Bay, Jordy Nelson will officially retire with the Packers.

Nelson, who retired after 10 seasons in the NFL in March, said on Monday that he plans to return to Green Bay in August to sign a ceremonial one-day contract and officially retire with the Packers.

“We’re heading back up there in August sometime. We haven’t pinpointed the date yet, but again we wanted to get our family back to Kansas and allow the kids to be able to make it up there,” Nelson said on WIBW in Topeka, Kansas. “So that is the plan to go up there during training camp, sign the one-day deal, retire as a Green Bay Packer and move on from there.”

Just now on our 4 p.m. show on @wibw: K-State great and former #Packers star Jordy Nelson tells our @Melissa_Brunner that he plans on going back to Green Bay at some point in August to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Packer. pic.twitter.com/n4y0hLrOQ0 — Tyler Greever (@WIBWTyler) June 3, 2019

Nelson played nearly his entire career with the Packers, who selected him in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft. He recorded nearly 7,900 yards and had 69 touchdowns with the organization, the second-most in team history. He helped lead them to a Super Bowl win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011, too, racking up 140 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions in that game.

Nelson played last season with the Oakland Raiders, and racked up 739 yards on 63 receptions with three touchdowns. He contemplated signing with a third team this offseason after the Raiders released him — and even said he’d return to the Packers for another season if Rogers gave him a call — but ultimately announced his retirement.

While it’s purely ceremonial, it’s only fitting that Nelson will get to end his stellar career with the organization he dominated with for so many years.

