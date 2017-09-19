Jordy Nelson reportedly avoids serious quad injury, '50-50' for Sunday vs. Bengals

The Packers lost both Nelson and Randall Cobb during Sunday's loss at Atlanta.

When Jordy Nelson hobbled off the field during the first quarter of last week's loss to the Falcons, Packers fans likely skipped a heart beat in terror.

Nelson, who missed the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL, never returned to Sunday's game after being ruled questionable by the team.

According to ESPN.com, Packers fans can breathe a sigh of relief because Nelson was able to avoid a serious quad injury. He remains "50-50" to play this Sunday against the Bengals.

Nelson caught seven passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in a Week 1 win over the Seahawks.

The Packers also lost slot receiver Randall Cobb late in Sunday's game. The speedy receiver, who already has 15 receptions this season, suffered a shoulder injury during the fourth quarter.

According to NFL Network, Cobb is considered day-to-day after avoiding serious injury. He underwent an MRI Monday.

Geronimo Allison and Davante Adams would start at wide receiver for Green Bay should Cobb and Nelson miss Sunday's game.



