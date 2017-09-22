Jordy Nelson expected to play vs. Bengals; Randall Cobb doubtful

Both Nelson and Cobb left early last week in a loss against the Falcons.

The health of Packers wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb appears to be a good-news/bad-news situation heading into Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Nelson is "progressing," and that he is expected to practice Saturday. Nelson left last week's loss to the Falcons in the first quarter with a quad injury.

Officially marked as questionable, Nelson looks on track to start Sunday.

However, fellow wide receiver Randall Cobb was one of seven Packers listed as doubtful to face the Bengals. Cobb was forced from last week's game late with a shoulder injury.

Barring a miraculous turn in Cobb's health, Nelson and Davante Adams will start Sunday with Geronimo Allison working the slot.



