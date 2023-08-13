Jordin Canada scores and draws the foul

Ronaldo is once again a champion.
Where did it come from?
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Saturday's Cowboys at Jaguars game.
The Rams are working their way up, but in a different way this time.
Damar Hamlin was on special teams and defense for the Bills on Saturday.
Here's how to watch Saturday's Colts at Bills NFL preseason opener.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
That's eight goals in five matches for Messi.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Check out our latest batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski highlights some veteran players who are set to provide draft value in 2023.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Wade lands at an intersection of a historical player with undeniable bona fides while also managing to be a tantalizing “what if” figure.
There isn't much to like about the Cardinals this season.
Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State don't have too many options after being left behind, but it's clear which school will drive the conversation to a conclusion.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies certain 2023 quarterback draft rankings he thinks miss the mark.
The top half of the Pac-12 looks to be exceptionally good heading into 2023.