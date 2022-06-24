Jordin Canada with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
Jordin Canada (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 06/23/2022
Is there anything significant in the latest updates on Kansas’ IARP case timeline? Well, there have at least been some additions.
The NBA welcomed its newest class of rookies in Thursday's draft. USA TODAY Sports breaks down the first round with pick-by-pick analysis.
Brad Stonebraker discusses all of the draft picks and trades that occurred on Thursday night and gives each team a letter grade based on how they did. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Complete analysis on every pick in Round 1 of the 2022 NBA draft.
Ja Morant reacts to the Memphis Grizzlies sending De'Anthony Melton to the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 NBA draft, including first-round grades.
Steph Curry truly does not have an off switch.
Getting Jaden Ivey to pair with Cade Cunningham and shaking up the draft with a Jalen Duren trade made the Detroit Pistons winners in the NBA draft.
For many, draft night was a moment of celebration. For others, it was heartbreak as the day passed without their names being called. As usual, the best undrafted players are getting deals with NBA teams just after the Barclays Center event comes to ...
Which rookies went where in the 2022 NBA Draft? Heres the full order of every pick from Thursdays event.
Davison will take time to develop, but the payoff could be big.
Draymond Green continued taking shots at Kendrick Perkins during the 2022 NBA Draft.
The 2022 NBA Draft is June 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Before teams announce their picks, see the 10 biggest busts in NBA Draft history.
The Hornets turned their two top-15 picks into Duke’s Mark Williams and some future NBA draft picks
The offseason transformation of Moore’s body boosted his play for Duke last season which has now landed him in the NBA. The second-team, all-ACC selection was drafted in the first round by the Mavs and traded to Minnesota.
The Golden State Warriors will build a roster with the mission to repeat as NBA champions. The Warriors selected forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with the 28th overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night. "Another Milwaukee guy, we like Milwaukee guys," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said with a smile, referencing guard Jordan Poole and big man Kevon Looney.
Detroit Pistons get Memphis' Jalen Duren with 13th pick in three-deal with Knicks, Hornets. Pistons also take Kemba Walker and give up 2025 first.
NBA draft 2022 live updates, TV channel and more. Orlando Magic, OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons own top 5 picks.
The Warriors' No. 28 pick in the NBA Draft, Patrick Baldwin Jr., once did his best Steph Curry impression.