Jordin Canada with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury

Justin Thomas made the 300-mile trip south to Colonial the day after winning the PGA Championship, had some lunch and then went to the gym to work up a sweat. “Obviously, I want to enjoy it and I don’t want to just act like it didn’t happen because it did, but at the same time I have a week next week off potentially to just enjoy it,” Thomas said Wednesday after playing a nine-hole pro-am. “I have a golf tournament this week, and I’m just trying to perform and play as well as I possibly can.” Thomas wasn't alone in traveling from Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Colonial Country Club, where the No. 5 player in the world is competing for the third consecutive year.