Associated Press

A House committee reviewing South Carolina's abortion law suggested Tuesday the state ban almost all abortions other than when the life of the mother is at risk. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, conservatives in the General Assembly started to look if they could join the growing number of states banning the procedure. The 12-member special panel voted nine to three with all eight Republicans joining one of the House's most conservative Democrats in approving the new bill.