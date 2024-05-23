Jordani Woodley sets 110 hurdles UTEP record at NCAA Track & Field West Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – UTEP track and field’s Jordani Woodley hurdled to new heights with a program-record 13.41 in the first round of the men’s 110-meter hurdles at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships West First Round in Fayetteville, Ark., at John McDonnell Field on Wednesday evening.

Woodley is the sole program record holder in the 110 hurdles after clocking in a personal-best 13.41 (1.2). The junior finished first in heat 1 and sixth overall. Woodley advanced to Friday’s 110 hurdles quarterfinals set for 5:15 p.m. MT/6:16 CT.

Woodley will run in the quarterfinals for a second consecutive season but is looking to punch his ticket to Eugene for the first time in his career.

Woodley’s previous best was 13.64 in 2023, tied for first in program history with Paul Gibson (1971).

Xavier Butler ran a personal-best 20.92 in the men’s 200-meter dash first round but came up short of advancing to Friday’s quarters. Butler’s previous best was 20.95.

First-round action will continue Thursday when Arianne Morais takes the field to compete in the first round of the women’s javelin (flight 3, position 5) at 11:30 a.m. MT/12:30 p.m. CT. All Parnov, the freshman phenom, will compete in the first round of the women’s pole vault at 2:30 p.m. MT/3:30 CT.

Niesha Burgher headlines the track competitors as she’ll compete in the first round of the women’s 100-meter dash (heat 2, lane 7) and 200-meter dash (heat 6, lane 4). The 100 will start at 3 p.m. MT/4 CT, while the 200 will go off at 4:45 p.m./5:45 CT. The times for Thursday’s events were moved up due to weather conditions.

Marissa Simpson will lead off the Miners in the track events as the junior will run in the women’s 100-meter hurdles first round at 2 p.m. MT/ 3 CT.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.