Jordan Yamamoto leaves first Mets start with right shoulder soreness

Jordan Yamamoto pitches vs. Marlins

In his first start as a Met, Jordan Yamamoto had to leave the game with right shoulder soreness, the team announced.

Yamamoto, pitching against his former Miami Marlins team, had dealt four innings and gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits. But after 73 pitches, his day was called.

Over the past two games, the Mets have only gotten eight total innings out of their starters as Joey Lucchesi was pulled after four innings despite allowing just one hit.