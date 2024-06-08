Jordan Yamamoto Coach of the Year at Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards

2024 Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards

Jordan Yamamoto of Dwyer won Coach of the Year honors at the Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

The show was produced with support from Baptist Health Orthopedic Care.

Other finalists were Peter Cordrey of the Benjamin School and John McClain of American Heritage School Boca Delray.

Talk about calling your shot.

Yamamoto, a former Marlins pitcher, told the Palm Beach Post in February he believed the Dwyer baseball program could rise to the heights of state elites like Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Consider step one in the process accomplished.

The Panthers won the first baseball state championship in program history this spring with a roster of homegrown talent and top transfers put together by their first-year coach. After suffering a loss in the district final, Dwyer romped through the state playoffs with five straight wins, all by at least three runs. While we're still appreciating this spring’s state title, it's not too soon to wonder what this program can accomplish under an impressive young coach like Yamamoto.

