Jordan wins third straight SK Modified race at Speedbowl

Aug. 8—WATERFORD — Tim Jordan drove to his third consecutive SK Modified win at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday night.

And Plainfield's Jordan wasted no time letting the fans know who was responsible.

"I could never do this without my dad," said Jordan, who said his father is battling health issues,"It's just me and him. Tonight, I did it for him."

Jordan took the lead from Todd Owen on a lap 9 restart and went on to dominate the 35-lap feature. Thanks to his win streak, Jordan pulled to within 10 points of Owen for the Modified point lead.

"This is awesome," Jordan said. "I never thought I could ever win three in a row. We struggled early. But my car is as good now as it has been all season."

Owen finished second and Cory DiMatteo surged past Andrew Molleur late in the race to grab third.

Jason Palmer and Raymond Christian of Uncasville hooked up in an unforgettable duel over the final 15 laps in the Late Model feature. Palmer was locked in on the outside and Christian tried to track him down on the inside. Palmer led, but never by more than 0.100. At the finish line, Palmer was able to grab the win by the length of a breadcrumb —the two drivers had the same transponder time as they thundered across the line.

John O'Sullivan III of Salem won the 25-lap SK Lite Modified feature, Christopher Garside of Groton won the 25-lap Mini Stock feature and Jordan Churchill of Lisbon won the 20-lap Legends feature.

FCBL

— The Norwich Sea Unicorns were held to three singles in a 6-0 loss to the New Britain Bees in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. Cam Varney of Mitchell College was the starting pitcher for Norwich (27-36). He allowed four hits and four runs over four innings with six strikeouts and three walks.