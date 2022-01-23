Jordan Willis gets 49ers' game ball after special teams heroics

Willis earns game ball after special teams heroics in 49ers' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a wild win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field, Kyle Shanahan delivered a powerful message to his team, and made sure special teams hero Jordan Willis his flowers for impacting the night's two most important plays.

"I f-----g love you guys," Shanahan exclaims to the 49ers in the locker room after the 13-10 victory.

You can see Willis get mobbed by his teammates after Shanahan calls him out for what was a big-time performance from the young defensive lineman.

Late in the fourth quarter with the 49ers trailing 10-3, Willis blocked a punt which ultimately was recovered by Talanoa Hufanga for a touchdown to tie things up with 4:41 remaining.

That wasn't the only special-teams play that Willis had a hand in executing, as he appeared to chop down the arm of a Packers offensive lineman on Green Bay's field goal attempt to end the first half, enabling Jimmie Ward to bust through and block the kick.

Oh that was brilliant !!!!

He chopped the post hand so

Jimmy Ward can jump through.



The timing has to be precise for this to work! pic.twitter.com/8oRqVuhFQa — Will Blackmon ðŸ· (@WillBlackmon) January 23, 2022

Story continues

Willis was not even certain to play in Saturday's game going in, as he was battling an ankle injury throughout the week and carried a questionable designation into the weekend.

On a night where the 49ers' offense failed to score a touchdown, it was the clutch plays by Willis and Robbie Gould's trusty right foot that carried San Francisco into the NFC Championship Game.

No one earned a game ball as much as Willis did, and he and the 49ers will find out their opponent for that NFC title game on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast