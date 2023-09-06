Jordan Wicks off to historic start in Cubs career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks has been everything the team has asked for and more so far in his career, and his pitching has put him in rarified air.

In Wicks’ latest start against the San Francisco Giants, he went 6.2 innings, scattering nine hits but only allowing two earned runs as he earned his third-straight victory.

According to NBC Sports Chicago’s Christopher Kamka, Wicks has now become the first Cubs pitcher since at least 1901 to earn victories in each of his first three career big-league starts.

That’s just the beginning of the history-making progress Wicks has shown. His ERA currently stands at 2.16 on the season after his appearance, and according to Stathead, he is the first Cubs pitcher since 2001 to post an ERA of 2.25 or better in his first three career starts.

He is also one of only three Cubs pitchers to achieve that feat within the last 50 years, joining Juan Cruz and Bob Scanlan.

Finally, Wicks is the first Cubs rookie to earn a victory in his first career start at Wrigley Field since Kyle Hendricks did so in 2014.

In three starts, Wicks has a 3-0 record with 13 strikeouts and a 1.20 WHIP.

He is next scheduled to take the mound for the Cubs on Monday when they face the Colorado Rockies at Denver’s Coors Field.

