Jordan Whitehead triggered $250K bonus with three interceptions Monday night

There was so much going on at MetLife Stadium on Monday night that safety Jordan Whitehead's contribution to the Jets' stunning 22-16 overtime win got overshadowed, but it was crucial to his team and lucrative for himself.

Whitehead had three interceptions of Bills quarterback Josh Allen and the Jets turned those takeaways into a first-half field goal and wide receiver Garrett Wlson's game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. After the game, Whitehead said he feels like he spoke the performance into existence over the course of the week.

"Something like this, you got to talk about it, you got to talk about it during the week, believe that you’re going to do it," Whitehead said, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. "That’s where it comes from."

In addition to helping to spur the comeback win, Field Yates of ESPN reports Whitehead also made himself $250,000 on Monday night. An incentive clause in his contract was tied to reaching that number over the course of the entire season, but it only took him one big night to cash in.