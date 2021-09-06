Safety Jordan Whitehead remains out of practice as he deals with a hamstring injury. The Bucs, though, have not ruled him out of Thursday’s opener against the Cowboys.

“He’s working hard,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “He’s working hard but hasn’t practiced yet. Mike [Edwards] has been practicing. If he can’t go out, then Mike will play. Mike played a lot of snaps last year, but we’ll still see. We have a couple more days left.”

The Bucs had only two other players on their injury report: Receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) were full participants.

Bernard was injured in the preseason finale.

