The Jets signed safety Will Parks to the active roster on Wednesday and an injury to one of their starters is the reason behind the move.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at his Wednesday press conference that Jordan Whitehead is “definitely questionable” to play against the Browns in Week Two. Whitehead is dealing with an ankle injury and will not practice on Wednesday.

Whitehead had five tackles against the Ravens last weekend.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (toe) and punter Braden Mann (back) will also be sitting out of practice. Myers had two tackles in Week One and Mann punted six times, including a 20-yard shank that was followed by a Ravens touchdown drive.

The Jets signed punter Ty Long to their practice squad in order to give them some insurance in the event Mann isn’t able to play this weekend.

Jordan Whitehead questionable for Jets this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk