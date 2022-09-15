Jordan Whitehead, John Franklin-Myers, George Fant return to Jets practice

The Jets got three players back on the practice field Thursday.

Safety Jordan Whitehead was back on the field a day after head coach Robert Saleh called him questionable to play against the Browns this weekend. Whitehead was held out of Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (toe) and left tackle George Fant (knee) joined Whitehead as limited participants in practice Thursday. They were also out of practice on Wednesday.

While those three players took steps in the right direction, tight end C.J. Uzomah moved the other way. He was not on the injury report Wednesday, but was listed as limited with a hamstring injury on Thursday.

Quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) remained limited after returning to practice on Wednesday. Punter Braden Mann (back) also remained limited while wide receiver Braxton Berrios (heel) moved up to a full practice session.

