How will Jordan Whitehead fit into the Jets’ system?

Jordan Whitehead flexes after making a play

The Jets’ safety position has undergone a complete overhaul over the past few seasons. Starting with pro bowler Jamal Adams forcing himself out and culminating with Marcus Maye’s exit in free agent earlier this month.

As a result, the position was in flux throughout the 2021 season. Seven different players started at least one game at safety, with two others seeing rotational reps at the position. The Jets will be looking for more stability in their secondary in 2022 and are hopeful that signing Jordan Whitehead to a two-year deal will be a step in the right direction.

Whitehead, who is four years younger than Maye, signed a deal worth a reported $7 million per season, which was considerably less than what Maye received from New Orleans. Statistically, their production has been similar but Maye is coming off a serious injury and facing a possible suspension in 2022.

Encouragingly, Whitehead has only missed six games in his first four seasons, so the Jets will hope he provides them with more durability than they got from their safeties in 2021. He also comes from a winning organization, having won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2020 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and made the postseason last year.

Whitehead tends to be at his best in run support, which would be a boost to the Jets run defense that was statistically one of the worst in the NFL in 2021. Thanks in large part due to mistakes made in the secondary leading to long runs. In four seasons, Whitehead has racked up 22 tackles for loss, which compares favorably to Maye who only had nine in five seasons.

His hard-hitting style can also be an asset in coverage, where he has improved dramatically over the past few seasons. In 2021, Whitehead didn’t give up a 25-yard catch all season and has intercepted five passes and broken up another 25 in his career.

Tampa Bay would typically play with two deep safeties over the past few years, perhaps limiting Whitehead’s ability to make plays close to the line of scrimmage. In the Jets’ system, they typically utilize more Cover-3 looks, which should enable him to line up in the box more often.

Story continues

With Whitehead presumably locked into the starting strong safety role, it will be interesting to see who the Jets seek to pair him with.



The opening day starter in 2021 was Lamarcus Joyner but he lasted less than 10 snaps before suffering a season-ending elbow injury. The Jets brought him back on a one-year deal in free agency, though. Joyner has played as a free safety in the past so he should complement Whitehead well, if the Jets don’t instead use a high draft pick on a potential starter like Kyle Hamilton.

Ashtyn Davis, a third-round pick two years ago, was the only Jet to start more than seven games at the safety position in 2021. However, he’s failed to live up to expectations and now faces a battle to earn his spot. The team may have higher hopes for Jason Pinnock, who impressed down the stretch after moving into a deep safety role at the end of his rookie season.

Elijah Riley and Will Parks are most likely to back up Whitehead at the strong safety position, although Parks is versatile enough to play as a deep safety. Ironically, it was Riley’s error that cost the Jets a potential late-season upset win over Whitehead’s Bucs team in 2021.

Looking ahead, it’s only a two-year deal for Whitehead but that’s something that could be beneficial to both parties. For the player, he’ll still only be 26 when free agency opens in 2024 so if he can establish himself as an upper-echelon starter over the next two years, he’ll be able to cash in with a longer-term deal that covers his prime. For the team, it ensures they’ll have a motivated player for the next few years and options at the end of the two-year period.

Whitehead has a chance to be a fan favorite and should provide a boost to a young secondary and a Jets defense that needs to do a better job of getting off the field and forcing turnovers in 2022.