Jordan Whitehead completes hat trick of interceptions
No. 3 for No. 3.
Jordan Whitehead entered the 2023 season having never recorded three interceptions in a season let alone in a game. He just accomplished that feat in the first game of the 2023 season. Whitehead picked off Bills quarterback Josh Allen for a third time in the fourth quarter as Allen’s run of turnovers continued.
Allen now has 83 turnovers since the start of the 2018 season, the most by a quarterback in that stretch. Whitehead is doing all he can to keep the Jets alive as the defense has held the Bills offense in check thanks to those turnovers.
HAVE A NIGHT @jwhite_333 👏
📺 #BUFvsNYJ on ESPN pic.twitter.com/rADTtdlQsY
— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023