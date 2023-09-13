Jordan Whitehead is the AFC's defensive player of the week

On Monday night, the Bills finally found a capable complement to receiver Stefon Diggs. Unfortunately, he plays for the Jets.

Safety Jordan Whitehead caught three passes from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on Monday night. The effort won for Whitehead the distinction of AFC defensive player of the week.

Whitehead also earned in one night a full-season $250,000 incentive by picking off three passes. More importantly, his effort played a huge role in the Jets' 22-16 overtime victory.

Whitehead was the first NFL player with three interceptions in a Week 1 game since Sammy Knight in 2001. Whitehead is also the first Jet with three picks in one game since Marcus Coleman in 2000.