Jordan Westburg's diving stop
Jordan Westburg dives and gloves a grounder to rob Ha-Seong Kim of a hit and secure the final out of the bottom of the 4th
Longtime sports journalist and Philadelphia sports fan John Gonzalez joins Dan Devine for an episode all about the Philadelphia 76ers, including James Harden’s war against the front office in an effort to get traded and what it means for Joel Embiid’s future.
Sterling is probably in his final fight in the class, because he’s one of the division’s biggest and making the 135-pound title fight weight limit is becoming more of a chore.
We're almost in the heat of fantasy football draft season — so why not start thinking about team names?
Scott Pianowski reveals his top takeaways from a salary cap draft where a range of strategies were implemented.
PFL founder Donn Davis saw an underserved marketplace and felt he could create his own niche within it.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
Lionel Messi has now scored nine goals in just six games with Inter Miami.
The Seminoles won 10 games in 2022 for the first time since 2016.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
Michigan looks like a contender. Ohio State has legit question marks. There are buzzworthy first-year coaches in the West division. The Big Ten shouldn't lack for excitement this season.
Coming off a career year and Pro Bowl season for the Eagles, Brown is doing extra training to take his game to another level and a higher speed.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde dive into the internal politics that seemingly put Jim Harbaugh's 4-game suspension on hold until at least 2024 – if he doesn't leave for the NFL first.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
The NASCAR Cup series stages its annual double-header with the IndyCar series this weekend, with both running on venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
This week's Aces-Liberty games may end up being a sign as to which team could raise the trophy in October if certain issues aren’t ironed out.
“Every day he’s showing off new shoes.”
From Canton, Ohio at the Fantasy Football Expo, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens connect in person to kick off our draft strategy week.
The Angels went all-in at the trade deadline in hopes of rallying for a playoff spot and keeping Shohei Ohtani happy. It has not gone well.