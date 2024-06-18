Jordan Walsh on learning what it takes to win an NBA title with the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have finally won their long-coveted 18th banner to become the winningest ball club in NBA history, breaking their tie with the Los Angeles Lakers. Even the players who did not see the floor much this postseason run for the Celtics much learned a lot about what it takes to win an NBA title.

One of them, Boston rookie forward Jordan Walsh, took a moment to talk to CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning about how his winning the 2024 NBA title with the Celtics as a rookie, and what he learned from being along for the ride in this experience.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire