Jordan Walker demoted to Memphis

MEMPHIS – Two of the Cardinals top prospects are now calling Memphis home.

Victor Scott II was sent down from St. Louis on Sunday and on Wednesday, he was joined in the Bluff City by Jordan Walker.

Walker has been demoted from the big club after struggling in St. Louis were he hit just .155 with no homers and four RBI in 20 games this year. This after an impressive rookie season that saw the 21 year old and consensus top five prospect in all of baseball hit .276 with 16 homers and 51 RBI.

Walker is now looking to get right in his second go around with the Redbirds.

“With Jordan, it’s just about being patient. He’s a young man with a lot of talent and I know that he’s going through a lot of emotions right now. I just got to, we’re all as a staff, we’re just going to have to pick our spots to make sure that he’s comfortable,” said Redbirds manager Ben Johnson. “They’ve got to be ready to learn before you can teach him. So we’re just going to be patient with Jordan and just make sure he’s in a good place mentally and then, we’ll give him what he needs.”

Walker is expected to be in the Redbirds line-up by this weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.