Jordan Travis on sidelines for Florida State football game vs. rival Florida

GAINESVILLE - A season-ending injury can't keep quarterback Jordan Travis away from Florida State football's biggest game of the season.

Travis before the Florida-Florida State rivalry game Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was situated on a row of chairs on the FSU sideline, next to the bench nearest the Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic injury tent.

He was wearing a black FSU hoodie, with a towel over his injured leg, which was propped up on a chair. Head coach Mike Norvell was talking to him for a few moments, as Travis watched some of the Seminole QBs warmup.

Travis suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury last week in the first quarter of a 58-13 victory over North Alabama.

Redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker is now the starter for No. 5 FSU (11-0). The Seminoles and Gators are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., with the game being broadcast on ESPN.

Florida will also be rolling with backup Max Brown, as Graham Mertz went down with a collarbone injury last week.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 5 FSU (11-0) vs. Florida (5-6)

When/where: 7 p.m., Saturday, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jordan Travis at FSU football game vs. rival Florida despite injury