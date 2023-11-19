Jordan Travis injury update: FSU QB suffers horrific leg injury in North Alabama game

Florida State football quarterback Jordan Travis went down with a brutal injury on Saturday, and it appears the Seminoles will be without their unquestioned leader as they chase a College Football Playoff berth.

Travis exited Saturday's game against North Alabama late in the first quarter after taking a gruesome hit to the leg on a designed quarterback run.

No. 4 Florida State (10-0, 8-0 ACC) has yet to lose this season and has already clinched a spot in the ACC championship game against No. 10 Louisville. Travis, a sixth-year senior and three-year starter for the Seminoles, has been a huge reason for success in 2023, entering Saturday with 2,734 passing yards with 20 touchdowns to two interceptions. Travis has also rushed for seven touchdowns.

The injury came in his final game in Tallahassee, as Saturday's matchup marked Florida State's senior night.

Jordan Travis injury update

Travis exited Saturday's game against North Alabama with a leg injury that was severe enough for him to need to be carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance. No official diagnosis has come out, but video evidence shows Travis' leg in an awkward position following the hit.

Players from both programs met at midfield following Travis' injury as he left teh game.

Here's a video of the injury (warning: graphic).

What Jameis Winston said of Jordan Travis' injury

Former Florida State Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston was in Tallahassee for the Seminoles' game and was asked about Travis' injury in an interview with the TV broadcast.

Jameis Winston with a powerful message to #FSU QB Jordan Travis. ❤️ #Noles

"Just want to encourage him to stay resilient and continue to persevere," said Winston, a quarterback for the NFL's New Orleans Saints who was wearing a Travis jersey at the game. "I think he's the epitome of that with his journey, his college football career. He was having one of the best years ever in college football and I'm grateful to be rocking his jersey and the significance of his number with us winning a championship in 2013 and him being one of the best quarterbacks this year."

