Jordan Travis, Florida State football offense still searching for explosive plays in 2023

Florida State football depended on an explosive offense last season.

It has not been a similar story early on for the No. 4 Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) to begin the 2023 season.

FSU finished second in "explosive plays" - or plays of 20 yards or more - with 97 total in 2022. Western Kentucky led all of college football with 98.

This season, the Seminoles have completed 14 plays of 20 yards or more, which is the 24th-best in college football. They are tied with Kansas State for 13th with nine plays of 30 yards or more.

FSU does not have a single play of 40 yards or more this season. It tied for 19th last season with 18 plays of 40 or more yards last season.

Michael Penix Jr. - a Heisman Trophy frontrunner - and the Washington Huskies lead the way with 39 plays of 20 yards or more and 23 plays of 30 yards or more.

Part of the struggles start with quarterback Jordan Travis. This season, the redshirt junior has attempted 25 passes of at least 20 yards down the field, ranking 13th in the nation. He has completed just eight of those (40th) for a completion percentage of 32% (83rd). His passer rating on such throws has been 144.1 (83rd).

For context, last season, Travis completed 27 of 60 passes for 960 yards on throws of 20 yards or more for seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He earned a 93.7 Pro Football Focus grade and a 116.7 NFL passer rating. This season he is 8-for-25 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. His passing grade is still very good at 88.9 and his NFL passer rating is 97.9.

All of this is to say, that positive regression could be on the way for the Seminoles' signal caller, unlocking a new ceiling for this already potent offense, especially with weapons like Keon Coleman, Destyn Hill and Jaheim Bell joining Trey Benson and Johnny Wilson.

Despite those struggles, the Seminoles have had no issue putting up points, scoring 42.3 points per game, which ranks eighth in the nation.

Here's a look at some other offensive and defensive stats for the Seminoles through four games.

Offense

Total offense: 427.2 yards per game (47th)

Passing offense: 279.5 yards per game (32nd)

Passing efficiency: 167.1 (24th)

Rushing offense: 147.8 yards per game (47th)

Scoring defense: 43.2 points per game allowed (8th)

Red zone offense: 100%, 7 rushing TDs, 7 passing TDs and 3 FG in 17 attempts (t-1st)

Sacks allowed: 4 (t-20)

Tackles for loss allowed: 13 (t-5)

Penalties per game: 22 total, 5.50 per game (56th)

3rd down conversions: 18-of-47, 38% (86th)

Analysis: Some of this can be taken with a grain of salt with a small sample size of four games and the fact that FSU has faced better competition in its first four games than most college football.

But the key takeaways here are that the Seminoles are very efficient in the red zone, scoring every time they get down there. That was something that was a concern for the team last season.

Despite the struggles in the run game, the FSU offensive line has done a great job of keeping Travis from getting sacked. He also helps the cause with his shiftiness and is hard to bring down.

The Seminoles are tied for 75th in the nation with 147.8 yards per game through four games in 2023. Last season, they were 13th with 214.1 yards per game.

If the Seminoles can improve on third downs, in the run game and on the "explosive plays," the offense could hit another level for the final eight games of the season. That should be a scary proposition for ACC opponents remaining on the schedule.

Defense

Total defense: 402.0 yards per game (97th)

Passing defense: 272.1 yards per game (113th)

Passing defense efficiency: 117.52 (42nd)

Rushing defense: 130 yards per game (t-64th)

Scoring defense: 22.5 points per game allowed (t-56th)

Red zone defense: 71%, 7 rushing TDs, 1 passing TDs and 4 FG in 17 attempts (24th)

3rd down conversions: 20-of-56, 36% (42nd)

Sacks: 11, 2.25 per game (t-33)

Tackles for loss: 17, 6.2 per game (t-49)

Defensive touchdowns: 2 - 1 interception and 1 fumble (t-3)

Turnover margin: Plus-2 (t-36th)

Analysis: It's fair to say the defense is a work in progress. It's fair to point out they have played some talented QBs in Jayden Daniels, Thomas Castellanos and Cade Klubnik.

It's also fair to have some worries about the product on the field. The linebacking corps has looked uneven at times, especially struggling in the Boston College game. The secondary has been suspect without starting safety Akeem Dent, especially in coverage and finishing tackles.

Boston College was forced to pass more due to a large second-half deficit, but Clemson followed that up with an aerial assault early and often against the Seminoles' secondary.

The saving grace for FSU has been its "bend, don't break" defense, as it has tightened up in the red zone, allowing just one TD in 17 attempts.

Third down defense has been a struggle, especially in the last two games. Over the last two games, the Eagles and Tigers were 18 of 33 (55%), which would rank 128th out of 130 FBS teams this season.

If FSU wants to compete for a National Championship, the defense has to take a step forward.

