Jordan Travis in the first round of NFL Draft? Pro Football Network mock believes so

Is Florida State football quarterback Jordan Travis a potential first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

According to a mock draft by Ian Valentino of Pro Football Network, it is a possibility.

In the seven-round mock published Saturday evening, the Scouting Director for PFN had Travis going to the Las Vegas Raiders with the 16th overall pick. Jameis Winston was the last quarterback drafted in the first round, going No. 1 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Travis finished the 2022 season 226-of-353 passing for 3,214 yards with 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions while adding 417 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground as well as one receiving touchdown.

He was not the lone first round pick for FSU. Edge Jared Verse went sixth overall to the Atlanta Falcons in the mock.

In the same draft as Winston, Cameron Erving went No. 19 to the Cleveland Browns, marking the last time the Seminoles had multiple first round picks.

Overall, Valentino had nine FSU players drafted. That would be the highest mark since the 2015 draft which saw 11 players drafted.

Safety Jammie Robinson was the lone Seminole drafted last season, going in the fifth round to the Carolina Panthers.

Round 1

6) Atlanta Falcons: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

"Like the race at cornerback, I don’t view the competition at the pass rusher position to be especially deep or high. The best talent at defensive end or outside linebacker is Florida State’s Jared Verse. Verse has tremendous speed and the contact balance to destroy angles that big, bulky blockers cannot take.

"The Falcons still must rue the day they passed on Micah Parsons, but Verse can be the face of their defense instead."

15) Las Vegas Raiders: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

"It’s hard to imagine this season going well for the Las Vegas Raiders, considering their overall roster, disastrous performance in close games in 2022, and new injury-prone quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Finding a long-term answer has to become a priority if the Raiders don’t buck expectations. Our QB4, Florida State’s Jordan Travis, would be a fun replacement to add.

"Starting in Week 8 of 2022, Travis was the best quarterback in the nation. He’s a unique playmaker who is incredibly dangerous outside of the pocket. His strong arm, underrated mental processing ability and accuracy all looked much improved as he gained confidence last season."

Round 2

56) Baltimore Ravens: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

"Baltimore aggressively overhauled their receiving room this offseason despite a limited number of quality players available. But the work must continue as Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman are injury risks. Florida State’s Keon Coleman plays to his 6’4″ frame, catching everything near him and dominating with his physicality and body control."

Other picks

Round 4, Pick 118

Fabian Lovett, DT, Florida State - Denver Broncos

Round 5, Pick 144

Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State - Minnesota Vikings

Round 5, Pick 150

Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State - Miami Dolphins

Round 5, Pick 155

Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State - Kansas City Chiefs

Round 6, Pick 185

Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State - Detroit Lions

Round 7, Pick 218

Fentrell Cypress II, CB, Florida State - Baltimore Ravens

Former Seminoles

Round 6, Pick 178

Treshaun Ward, RB, Kansas State - Los Angeles Chargers

