Jordan Travis expresses confidence in Tate Rodemaker, Brock Glenn on ESPN College GameDay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Florida State football quarterback Jordan Travis is out but he is not down.

The redshirt senior suffered a season-ending injury against North Alabama two weeks ago. He will still be with the No. 4 Seminoles (12-0, 8-0 ACC) against No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1) in the ACC Championship Game at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Travis joined ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning.

“I feel amazing. … I have a smile on my face always,” Travis said during his appearance. “I’m blessed man. My family is here, I’m here with my team, my coaches and the best fans in the world. I’m grateful to be here.”

After Travis suffered his season-ending injury, redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker took over the reins for him. Rodemaker finished off the North Alabama game and earned the start against rival Florida in the Swamp, leading FSU to two comeback victories to stay alive for the College Football Playoffs.

Now Rodemaker's status is in doubt for the game following a blow to the head during the Gators game last week.

Freshman Brock Glenn could be in line to make his first career start. But Travis has confidence in whomever the Seminoles trot out.

"Yeah. Those are my best friends," Travis said of if he's spoken to Rodemaker and Glenn leading up to the game.

"I talk to them every single day and texted both of them last night, 'I can't wait to watch you go out and perform.' I know who they are and what kind of players they are and how much they want to win. I mean, that's the biggest thing about this quarterback room.

"We always talked about winning and being a leader with toughness, and those guys do a great job with that. So I have all the faith in the world and then once you guys are here, they've been waiting for their opportunity."

Travis said both backup quarterbacks should succeed if they follow the same formula he did.

"I didn't have to do too much when you have Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, Trey Benson. I can go on and on about all the guys on this football team," Travis said. "It makes your job easy. Just give those guys a chance and don't try to think too much."

HOW TO WATCH ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Who: No. 4 FSU (12-0, 8-0 ACC) vs. No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1)

When/where: 8 p.m., Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

